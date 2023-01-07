The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Clorox by 10.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 5.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $144.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.