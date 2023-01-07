The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($56.63) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($47.59) target price on Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.01) target price on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) target price on Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($60.36) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,115.33 ($49.58).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,646.50 ($43.93) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The company has a market capitalization of £82.74 billion and a PE ratio of 2,604.64. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,067 ($49.00). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,693.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,716.50.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,622 ($43.64) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.16 ($9,949.59). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 678 shares of company stock worth $2,482,176.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

