The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Lifted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $348.08 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $404.37. The firm has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

