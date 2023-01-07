The Sandbox Reaches Market Capitalization of $686.94 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $686.94 million and approximately $312.73 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003477 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00431693 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.48 or 0.01691509 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,164.19 or 0.30491334 BTC.
The Sandbox Token Profile
The Sandbox was first traded on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.
Buying and Selling The Sandbox
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars.
