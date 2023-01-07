Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Cut by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 17,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $535.00 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $631.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $539.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

