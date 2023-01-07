Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 16,965 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,856 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,965 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RF opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RF. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

