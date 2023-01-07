Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $114.84 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $115.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day moving average is $96.15. The stock has a market cap of $291.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

