Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $221.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.