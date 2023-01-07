Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.0 %

Bank of America stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.16.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

