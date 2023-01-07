Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $91.91 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average of $88.56.

