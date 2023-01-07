Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 278 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after buying an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Linde by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,207,000 after purchasing an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Linde by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Linde by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Linde by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $316.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $347.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.