Toncoin Price Reaches $2.16 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00012725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.36 billion and approximately $32.59 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040467 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018728 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00234575 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.17382756 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $36,400,088.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

