Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Research Coverage Started at New Street Research

New Street Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TTD. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.29.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,114.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trade Desk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 21.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

