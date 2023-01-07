Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Research Coverage Started at New Street Research

New Street Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TTD. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.29.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,114.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.