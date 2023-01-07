Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Shares Down 6.9%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.12. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Trainline Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

