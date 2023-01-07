Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.32. 1,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

