TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $78.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRU. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.37.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.20. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.