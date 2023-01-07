TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Trading Up 1%

Shares of TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 5,565 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TROOPS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 46,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TROOPS by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TROOPS by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which offers financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services.

