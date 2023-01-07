TrueUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $846.80 million and $24.44 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005902 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00432191 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.23 or 0.01736574 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.17 or 0.30526505 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 846,498,508 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand.Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.