U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

