U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

NYSE SLCA opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $860.05 million, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $418.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,950.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $518,092.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $69,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 343.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

