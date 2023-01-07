Ultra Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.52 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $56.52 million and approximately $573,028.02 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,936.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.00597361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00254144 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040197 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060482 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000599 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18751272 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $639,435.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.