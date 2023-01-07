Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,322,000 after acquiring an additional 744,885 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,035,000 after acquiring an additional 99,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 724,641 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.