Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Unilever by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

UL stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.80. 1,648,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,805. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

