Uniper (ETR:UN01) Trading Down 8.4%

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as €2.64 ($2.81) and last traded at €2.65 ($2.82). Approximately 1,617,639 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 633,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.90 ($3.08).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.36) price target on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper Trading Down 8.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $971.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.91.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.