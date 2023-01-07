Uniswap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38.58 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.45 or 0.00032160 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.15 billion and $38.58 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00446835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000857 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018639 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.48935294 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 594 active market(s) with $54,223,980.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

