United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered United-Guardian from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.48.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United-Guardian in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United-Guardian

(Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.