Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UHS. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.07.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE UHS opened at $151.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.