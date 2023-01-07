US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.23% of Centene worth $103,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Centene by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after buying an additional 3,683,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Centene by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,590 shares during the last quarter. Politan Capital Management LP boosted its position in Centene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,264,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Centene by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,176,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,999,000 after purchasing an additional 377,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 130.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $78.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.22. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

