US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,974 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.40% of Target worth $275,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Target by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

TGT stock opened at $160.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.45. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

