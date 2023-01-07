US Bancorp DE Has $111.16 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 28,081 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $111,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in BlackRock by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1,055.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 25.0% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.43.

BlackRock Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $738.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $708.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $661.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $899.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

