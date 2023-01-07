US Bancorp DE Purchases 5,921,464 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $462,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74.

