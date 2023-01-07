US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771,306 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 6.54% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $345,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,241,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,021 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 166.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,133,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 707,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.