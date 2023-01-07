US Bancorp DE Sells 21,167 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,017,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 21,167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $234,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DMG Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.7% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 23,307 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Shares of MCD opened at $269.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.95 and its 200-day moving average is $259.09. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

