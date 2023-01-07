Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Vale by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140,797 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in Vale by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vale by 112.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after buying an additional 10,873,651 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vale by 21.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,092,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,473,000 after buying an additional 3,433,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Vale by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,630,000 after buying an additional 198,699 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $17.66 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.