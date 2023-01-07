Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 446,580 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,659,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,580 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.85% of Baker Hughes worth $181,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

