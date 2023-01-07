Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,230,808 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 523,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.47% of STMicroelectronics worth $130,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,546 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 103,364 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,180 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

NYSE STM opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

