Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,811,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,501 shares during the period. Alamos Gold comprises 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 10.65% of Alamos Gold worth $309,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 106,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 39,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGI opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.77, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

