Van ECK Associates Corp Has $200.67 Million Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,930,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,445,500 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 8.55% of Hecla Mining worth $200,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.99%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

