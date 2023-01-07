Van ECK Associates Corp Has $381.16 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,790,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 518,667 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.36% of Intel worth $381,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel by 35.5% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $28.73 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

