Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 131,296 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,475,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 131,296 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $241,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 173,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.09.

CDNS stock opened at $159.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.46 and a 200-day moving average of $164.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $93,196,414.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,500 shares of company stock worth $28,804,320 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

