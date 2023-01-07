Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 345,991 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,991 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.36% of Nutrien worth $160,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nutrien by 129.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949,254 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nutrien by 3.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,513,000 after acquiring an additional 395,796 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Nutrien by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,686,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in Nutrien by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,985,000 after acquiring an additional 120,689 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NTR. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

NTR opened at $77.33 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.23 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 13.81%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

