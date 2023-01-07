Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.48 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $169.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

