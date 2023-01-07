Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

VEU stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

