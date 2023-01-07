Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $43.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74.

