Visa (NYSE:V) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.52.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $217.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $410.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.69.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

