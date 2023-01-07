vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of VTVT opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -1.11.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

