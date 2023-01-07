Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.30 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.06 or 0.00018089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $83.31 million and approximately $18.30 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040471 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018717 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00234368 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.97277515 USD and is up 4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $10,520,456.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

