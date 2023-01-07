VVS Finance (VVS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $101.87 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. VVS Finance has a market cap of $101.87 million and approximately $563,548.30 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,367,216,623,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,055,687,938,301 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

