Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.81%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $271,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.62.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

