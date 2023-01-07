Warburg Research Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for Grenke (ETR:GLJ)

Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

GLJ stock opened at €23.30 ($24.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.29. Grenke has a one year low of €17.99 ($19.14) and a one year high of €33.32 ($35.45). The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

